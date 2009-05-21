  1. Home
iTunes Live: London Festival announced

This year's Apple's iTunes Live: London Festival has been announced, running for the entire month of July and able to be enjoyed from anywhere in the world via the web.

Apple says: "This year we are celebrating our 3rd anniversary in style. Taking to the stage at Camden's Roundhouse will be Oasis, Snow Patrol, Kasabian, The Saturdays, Flo Rida, Paolo Nutini and more than 50 artists yet to be announced".

Each performance will be recorded and available to download on iTunes, but gig tickets are not available to buy, instead Apple is offering the chance to apply for tickets via Facebook.

The Facebook page will let you keep up to date with the latest line-up announcements, free ticket competitions, news, video highlights and live audio broadcasts by becoming a fan of the iTunes profile on Facebook.

