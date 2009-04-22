  1. Home
Apple Q2 results boosted by iPhone

Apple has announced that it has had its best 2nd quarter ever as the company shifted more iPhones and iPods than ever before.

Apple says that the company sold 3.79 million iPhones, a whopping 42,000 a day, representing a 123% unit growth over the year-ago quarter thanks to the launch of the newer 3G version. The company also sold 11.01 million iPods during the same quarter, which for those counting represents a slightly less impressive, but still good 3% unit growth over the year-ago quarter.

If that wasn't enough to impress, Peter Oppenheimer, Apple’s CFO told those listening to the conference call that the company was in a good position to weather any recession: "Apple's financial condition remains very robust, with almost $29 billion in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet".

However it's not all good news for the company that made its name on the back of an alternative to the Windows PC. Although Apple still managed to sell 2.22 million Macs during the quarter, it represented a three percent unit decline from the year-ago quarter.

In financial terms the company posted revenue of $8.16 billion and a net quarterly profit of $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per diluted share.

These results compare to revenue of $7.51 billion and a net quarterly profit of $1.05 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 36.4 percent, up from 32.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 46 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

