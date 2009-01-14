Steve Jobs steps down as Apple CEO
Apple's CEO and creative mastermind Steve Jobs has stepped down as the company's CEO until June citing health reasons.
In an open letter to employees, Jobs said that he plans to take a medical leave of absence until June. Tim Cook, Apple's chief operating officer, will take over the role in the meantime.
Apple shares were halted in extended trading. They lost $2.38 down to $85.33 today in Nasdaq Stock Market trading.
The news of Jobs' step down while coming as a surprise, isn't totally out of the blue, following a previous open letter citing health issues.
Steve Jobs missed this year's Macworld conference in San Francisco due to health reasons. Apple announcing that it was unconnected with the company's decision to no longer attend.
The statement in full:
"Team,
I am sure all of you saw my letter last week sharing something very personal with the Apple community. Unfortunately, the curiosity over my personal health continues to be a distraction not only for me and my family, but everyone else at Apple as well. In addition, during the past week I have learned that my health-related issues are more complex than I originally thought.
In order to take myself out of the limelight and focus on my health, and to allow everyone at Apple to focus on delivering extraordinary products, I have decided to take a medical leave of absence until the end of June.
I have asked Tim Cook to be responsible for Apple’s day to day operations, and I know he and the rest of the executive management team will do a great job. As CEO, I plan to remain involved in major strategic decisions while I am out. Our board of directors fully supports this plan.
I look forward to seeing all of you this summer.
Steve"
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments