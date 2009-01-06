  Apple announces iWork 09

At the Apple keynote at Macworld Expo 2009 in San Francisco Philip W. Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide product marketing for Apple, has announced a new version of iWork for 2009.

iWork 09 joins iLife 09 in updating Apple's fairly cheap and cheerful consumer software offerings last updated in August 2007.

Keynote - Apple's presentation software - has been updated with a nifty new feature for iPhone owners that sees wireless control of the presentation taken care of via the iPhone.

It will be available as an iPhone application from Apple's App Store for an extra 99 cents - UK pricing not revealed but presumably 79p.

iWork ’09 is now available through the Apple store, Apple’s retail stores and Apple resellers for a suggested retail price of £69 or £54 if bought with a Mac.

Keynote now also boasts new transition effects for moving between images, various new effects and CoverFlow-style swiping through slides.

Apple's Word-rival Pages gets new themes, sees a tweak with a new viewing mode, and can play nicely with Numbers, Apple's spreadsheet application, for mail merge and the like.

iWork 09 will be available immediately for $79 or for $49 if you buy it with a Mac.