"12 days of iTunes" confirmed in France
Apple is prepping a "12 days of iTunes" special promotion for all those who got an iPod for Christmas, French reports suggest.
It's not the first time we've heard this rumour, however it's now semi-official with French retailer Darty.com now advertising the promotion on its online store iPod pages.
According to the site, from 26 December to the 6 January, Apple will offer free content each day in iTunes. The reports suggest this will include songs, music videos and TV series episodes.
The scheme is being seen as a way for cash-strapped consumers to get content on their shiny new iPod, and Apple is no doubt hoping that while consumers are browsing iTunes for the free content, they may make other purchases.
Although only so far confirmed for France, it's being reported that this promo will also take place in Germany and the UK. We'll bring you more when we have it.
