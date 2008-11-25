  Beatles iTunes negotiations "have stalled"

Beatles fans are going to be waiting a while longer to get their favourite songs from iTunes.

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted that negotiations have currently "stalled" between EMI - the band's former record label - and Apple.

But Sir Paul added to BBC News: "We'd like to do it. We are very for it, we've been pushing it. But there are a couple of sticking points, I understand".

The problems seem to be between the remaining Beatles themselves and EMI: "EMI want something we're not prepared to give 'em. It's between EMI and The Beatles I think - what else is new?", explained Sir Paul.

He added: "Last word I got back was it's stalled at the moment. But I really hope it will happen because I think it should".

An EMI spokesperson told the Beeb: "We have been working hard to secure agreement with Apple Corps to make the Beatles' legendary recording catalogue available to fans in digital form.

"Unfortunately the various parties involved have been unable to reach agreement but we really hope everyone can make progress soon".