iTunes gets HD shows from ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC

Apple has announced that all four of the major networks are offering prime-time programmes in "stunning" high definition on the iTunes Store. Well, in the States at least.

Apple says the iTunes Store has sold over 200 million TV episodes sold, including more than one million HD episodes purchased since the launch of HD programming on iTunes last month.

The shows available include "Grey's Anatomy" and "Lost" from ABC, "CSI" and "CSI: Miami" from CBS, "Bones" and "Prison Break" from FOX, and "Heroes" and "The Office" from NBC Universal.

"We've got an incredible Fall 2008 TV lineup with over 70 prime-time comedies and dramas, including many of the most popular shows on TV in stunning HD", said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of Internet Services.

"With over 200 million episodes sold, iTunes customers have proven they love watching television on their computer, iPod, iPhone and TV with Apple TV."

In the US, there are now programmes from over 70 cable networks including Bravo, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Sci Fi, Showtime and USA.

Standard definition television shows on the iTunes Store are $1.99 per episode, while HD programs from ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX are $2.99 per episode.

