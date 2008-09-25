  Shazam announces 1.5 million App Store downloads

Shazam has now officially announced its application for the iPhone has been downloaded by over 1.5 million people in the first 6 weeks of its availability on the Apple App Store, as per Pocket-lint's recent prediction.

"The Shazam iPhone application has had a phenomenal user response both in the number of downloads and the number of tracks being identified", said Andrew Fisher, Shazam's CEO.

"The application taps into the user’s desire to discover, capture and share their music experiences and the success confirms our belief that music recognition will become a ubiquitous feature for all mobile phones in the future."

The application allows users to identify music tracks, watch the related videos on YouTube, and buy identified tracks through iTunes straight to the iPhone.

Shazam has also revealed that it will soon launch a "premium" application, based on user feedback, with additional features and functionality in the coming months that will be funded by mobile ads.