More deets on Apple's Snow Leopard OS

They were up for but a second, but a German Mac website has published screenshots from Safari 4 and Apple's first preview release of the Mac OS, Snow Leopard.

Before the pictures disappeared, we gleaned what info we could including the new OS will offer a new Address Book with Microsoft Exchange support.

The images also revealed a new Safari 4.0 feature called Save as Web Application, which will lets users save web pages as self contained mini-apps which can be opened without launching Safari.

"We have delivered more than a thousand new features to OS X in just seven years and Snow Leopard lays the foundation for thousands more", said Bertrand Serlet, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering when previewing the OS earlier this month.

"In our continued effort to deliver the best user experience, we hit the pause button on new features to focus on perfecting the world’s most advanced operating system", he added.

Snow Leopard is expected to ship next year.