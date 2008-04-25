  1. Home
Boot Camp gets new update in time for new Vista

  Boot Camp gets new update in time for new Vista
Apple has released Boot Camp 2.1 for Windows XP Service Pack 3, Windows Vista 32 and Windows Vista 64.

The new update to the software that allows users to run Microsoft Windows on an Intel powered Apple Mac promises improved compatibility with Microsoft Windows XP and Microsoft Windows Vista.

According to Apple, it is highly recommended for all Boot Camp users.

This new version of Boot Camp is also required for compatibility with Windows XP Service Pack 3 that was recently released to manufacturing and should be available for download next week.

The news comes on the back an announcement earlier this week that Parallels Desktop for Mac, the software that allows you to run other operating systems on the Mac has sold more than one million copies.

