  Apple bosses get bumper bonuses

Apple had its best year to date last year, and despite a momentary share slump, it has rewarded its execs with big fat bonuses.

According to Reuters, several senior executives took home 2007 cash bonuses that doubled their salaries.

For 2007, salaries for COO Timothy Cook and CFO Peter Oppenheimer were unchanged from the year before at around $700,000 and $600,000, respectively, but both got bonuses equal to their pay, says Reuters.

But the chief big cheese, Steve Jobs went home clutching his annual pay of just $1 and took no additional compensation.

Apple said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission: "In fiscal year 2007, Mr. Jobs's entire compensation consisted of his $1 annual salary".

"Because Mr. Jobs's continued leadership is critical to the company, the Compensation Committee is considering additional compensation arrangements for him."

So more money may be coming Jobs' way but in the meantime, there is always his 5.5 million shares of Apple common stock to keep him out of the poor house.