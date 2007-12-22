X-Factor Judge considering suing Apple
X Factor judge and music mogul Simon Cowell is considering launching legal proceedings against Apple after fans were prevented from downloading X-Factor winner LEON JACKSON’s single according to The Sun newspaper.
According to the report the iTunes servers collapsed after demand for the single When You Believe went on sale after the final of the ITV show.
Taking over 15 hours to fix, fans were supposedly denied the chance to get their hands on the ballad much to the annoyance of Cowell.
An insider at SonyBMG told the newspaper: “Everybody here is up in arms".
“There’s been a monumental cock up. Simon is hugely disappointed about the situation and is considering launching legal proceedings."
A spokesperson for iTunes declined to comment.
