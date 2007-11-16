  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple releases Final Cut Express 4

|
  Apple releases Final Cut Express 4

Apple has released Final Cut Express 4, an upgrade to its video editing software based on Apple's Final Cut Pro 6.

Final Cut Express 4 adds support for the latest AVCHD cameras, allows mixing of standard and high definition content on a single timeline, includes the ability to import iMovie '08 projects, and gives users access to hundreds of FxPlug cinematic effects and filters.

"Almost a million digital filmmakers have made Final Cut their editing application of choice", said Rob Schoeben, Apple’s vice president of Applications Product Marketing.

"With the introduction of Final Cut Express 4, Apple makes it easy for anyone to join the rapidly growing community of Final Cut editors worldwide."

Final Cut Express 4 is available immediately for American buyers for $199 with owner upgrades for $99.

UPDATE: Available on the UK Apple store (and in shops too) now for £129 or £65.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments