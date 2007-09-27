  Apple updates iLife '08

Apple has released a series of updates for its newly launched iLife 08 package today.

The updates which include new downloads for iDVD, iMovie, GarageBand and iPhoto aim to fix bugs as well as offering new features.

Along with the update Apple said: "A major update to Apple's award-winning suite of digital lifestyle applications, delivers significant upgrades to iPhoto, iWeb, GarageBand and iDVD, plus a completely reinvented iMovie that offers a revolutionary new way to enjoy, edit and share your video".

The update supports system software components shared by all iLife ’08 applications, improves overall stability, addresses a number of other minor issues, and supports general compatibility issues.

Apple are recommending for all users of iLife ’08 to download the free upgrade.

All of the updates can be downloaded from the software update panel in Mac OS X.