  Parallels nears launch of Desktop for Mac 3.0

Parallels, Inc. has announced that has released the Release Candidate (RC) of Parallels Desktop for Mac 3.0, a new version of its award-winning software that enables Mac users to run Windows, Linux, and any other operating system at the same time as OS X.

The RC is the final stage of Parallels Desktop 3.0's private beta testing program that has been operating over the last several months. The final release of Parallels Desktop for Mac 3.0 is expected within the next few weeks.

Parallels Desktop 3.0 features SmartSelect, a new built-in integration tool that allows users to open any file from Windows or OS X with any program from either OS.

SmartSelect's total application and file integration adds tremendous value to the seamless multi-OS interface introduced by Coherence, Parallels' groundbreaking feature that lets Windows applications run like native Mac applications on OS X. Together, Coherence and SmartSelect give users the easiest way to run multiple OSes and their applications simultaneously, without rebooting or switching desktop environments.

Parallels Desktop 3.0 also includes a more than 50 additional powerful new features and enhancements, including hardware-accelerated 3D graphics, "snapshot" backup and recovery of virtual machines, and a new

suite of security settings that help secure both Windows VMs and OS X from cross-platform corruption and contamination.

The retail price of Parallels Desktop for Mac 3.0 for new users will be $79.99.

Once Desktop for Mac 3.0 is released in its final version, current users will be able to upgrade to the new product from any earlier version for only $49,99. From now until the launch of the final version, however, Parallels is offering an option for users to pre-buy Desktop for Mac 3.0

at the discounted price of $39.99 - a 20% savings versus the Upgrade SRP. Users who would like to take advantage of this special limited-time discount can purchase their upgrade via the link below.