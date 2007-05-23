  Apple sued over thousands, not millions of colours

Two Americans have filed a lawsuit against Apple claiming that they were misled by the electronics giant's advertising campaign.

The two men, Fred Greaves and Dave Gatley from San Diego, are claiming that Apple falsely advertised the capabilites of the MacBook's screen.

One particular area of contention is the amount of colours the MacBook's screen can display.

Apple's advertising claimed that the screen would show "millions" of colours whereas in reality the screens only give the appearance of showing millions of colours through a process called "dithering".

The truth is that the screens only display thousands of colours - 262,144 apparently, giving an overall effect the two men have described as "grainy".

According to the lawsuit, when Greaves and Gatley complained to Apple they were told that they were "imagining" the defects. Ouch.

Apple has declined to comment as it is an ongoing lawsuit.