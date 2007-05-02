Update comes to Apple's AirPort Extreme

Apple has announced and release the update for its AirPort Extreme for Intel-processor Macs.

Apple has developed a further update for its security and is recommending that Intel-Mac users access the AirPort Extreme Update 2007-003. The software involves compatibility updates for certain third-party access points configured to use WPA or WPA2 security.

The 3MB software download is available through Software Update for direct download from the company's support website. The company last night also released security updates to QuickTime for both Mac and Windows systems.

We reported last month that there was security issues with QuickTime due to a flaw, and this has no been apparently fixed.

Of late, Apple has been criticised for its security and lack of updates, although some are suggesting that the move to increase secuirty software implies that the OS is not as secure as made out.