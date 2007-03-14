  Apple updates to OS X 10.4.9

Apple has announced its latest operating system update, taking the tally to Mac OS X 10.4.9. The update, which is for both PowerPC and Intel-based Macs weighs in at 165MB.

The new update, which is available via the company's website or automatic software update fixes and addresses a number of issues including:

well as specific fixes or compatibility updates for the following applications and technologies:

- RAW camera support

- Handling of large or malformed images that could cause crashes

- Image capture performance

- Mouse scrolling and keyboard shortcuts

- Font handling

- Playback quality, and bookmarks in DVD Player

- USB video conferencing cameras for use with iChat

- Bluetooth devices

- Browsing AFP servers

- Apple USB Modem

- Windows-created digital certificates

- Open and Print dialogs in applications that use Rosetta on Intel-based Macs

- Time zone and daylight saving for 2006 and 2007

- Security updates

Other improvements include improvements to the overall .Mac Sync performance, fixes to Bluetooth, iChat, iCal, and iSync, and greater Networking and modem support.

The company is also offering an update for users of iPhoto to version 6.0.6.