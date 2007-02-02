Apple patch iTunes Store Vista bug

Early Vista adopters struggling to access the iTunes Store on their new operating system have been thrown a lifeline by Apple with a patch that will allow the application to work.

New Windows Vista users were reporting problems with the software due to Digital Rights Management restrictions put in place by Microsoft.

Apple's initial response was "that customers wait to upgrade Windows until after the next release of iTunes which will be available in the next few weeks".

Those not prepared to wait can update iTunes on the PC via a small 88kb patch called the iTunes Repair Tool for Vista 1.0

Other problems reported include iTunes Store purchases would not play when upgrading to Windows Vista from Windows 2000 or XP, iPod models with the "Enable Disk Use" option turned off not being able to update or restore iPod software, and iPod models configured to Auto Sync and have the "Enable Disk Use" option turned off being ejected and reconnected to resync. Furthermore Apple is also reporting that some users may not be able to sync contacts and calendar data.