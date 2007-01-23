  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

German and French consumer groups demand Apple removes its DRM

|
  German and French consumer groups demand Apple removes its DRM

The pressure on Apple to open its DRM in iTunes is mounting in Europe, where German and French consumer groups have lent their support to Scandinavian groups who have long been campaigner for Apple to unlock its system.

UFC-Que Choisir and Ferbraucherzentralen have joined with Danish, Swedish, and Norwegian groups to campaign against Apple. Finland's Kuluttajavirasto is expected also to join.

Björn Erik Thon is reportedly considering suing Apple, as the groups had given the company until September last year to comply with their demands.

Apple's Tom Neumayr told PC Pro, “Apple hopes that European governments will encourage a competitive environment that lets innovation thrive, protects, intellectual property, and allows consumers to decide which products are successful”.

Apple isn't the only one facing pressure to unlock its DRM. At this weeks Midem conference in Cannes, music executives have been pondering offering music downloads as copy protection-free MP3 files, as sales from digital downloads have not offset the drop in music store CD sales.

Currently, the only groups will to offer their music without copy protection are independent music labels.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments