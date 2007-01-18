  1. Home
Apple posts record quarterly revenue

Apple has announced their financial results for the quarter ended on 30 December 2006, and they've done rather well.

It has posted record revenue of £3.6 billion, and net quarterly profit of $1 billion, or £507.6 million, which means that its quarterly profits have nearly doubled in the year-ago quarter, from $565 million.

International sales accounted for 45% of the quarter's revenue, so it seems Apple's domestic success is translating into international success.

Total Macs shipped were over 1.6 million, while iPods totalled a whopping 21,066,000. It seems growth in the portable music player sector isn't slowing down, as the numbers represent a 28% growth in Macs, and a 50% growth in iPods.

“Looking ahead to the second fiscal quarter of 2007, we expect revenue of $4.8 to $4.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56”, said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO.

Apple looks to build on its financial success in the next year with the iPhone and Apple TV.

