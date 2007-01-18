  Apple posts record quarterly revenue

Apple has announced their financial results for the quarter ended on 30 December 2006, and they've done rather well.

It has posted record revenue of £3.6 billion, and net quarterly profit of $1 billion, or £507.6 million, which means that its quarterly profits have nearly doubled in the year-ago quarter, from $565 million.

International sales accounted for 45% of the quarter's revenue, so it seems Apple's domestic success is translating into international success.

Total Macs shipped were over 1.6 million, while iPods totalled a whopping 21,066,000. It seems growth in the portable music player sector isn't slowing down, as the numbers represent a 28% growth in Macs, and a 50% growth in iPods.

“Looking ahead to the second fiscal quarter of 2007, we expect revenue of $4.8 to $4.9 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.54 to $0.56”, said Peter Oppenheimer, Apple's CFO.

Apple looks to build on its financial success in the next year with the iPhone and Apple TV.