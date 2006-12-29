  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple publishes its financial report

|
  Apple publishes its financial report

Apple filed its financial reports today, on the last possible day, because of delays due to an investigation into stock options backdating.

The company has suffered $84 million extra charge because of the investigation, which is looking into certain stock option grants made between 1997 and 2002.

Apple released a statement today, which read, in part: “'The special committee, its independent counsel and forensic accountants have performed an exhaustive investigtaion of Apple's stock option granting practices,' in a joint statement said Al Gore, chair of the special committee, and jerome York, chair of Apple's Audit and Finance Committee. “The board of directors is confident that the Company has corrected the problems that led to the restatement, and it has complete confidence in Steve Jobs and the senior management team.”

Although Apple released a statement in October exonerating Steve Jobs from any wrongdoings in the matter, Jobs is believed to have hired the lawyer who defended Martha Stewart to face the investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments