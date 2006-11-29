  Apple releases Security Update 2006-2007

Apple has released its latest round of security updates for Mac OS X users. Called the Security Update 2006-2007, it improves the security of a number of Apple applications, although there isn't one for the recently discovered flaw in DMG file handling.

Apple says in its statement about the security update that it doesn't "disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until a full investigation has occurred and any necessary patches or releases are available".

The update tightens security for AirPort that could give access to hackers on a wireless network to cause arbitrary code execution; the flaw does not affect Intel-based macs.

Three flaws in ATS (Apple Type Services) include buffer overflows, and one that could lead to arbitrary code execution while viewing maliciously-crafted font files.

Other applications that have received treatment include CFNetwork, Finder, Font Book, Installer, OpenSSL, PHP, PPP, Samba, Security Framework, VPN, WebKit, gnuzip, and perl.