  Apple adds BMG Japan catalogue to its iTunes Store

BMG Japan and Apple has announced the availability of top Japanese and international artists on the iTunes Store in Japan in a surprise move suggesting the company might be losing faith in its own Connect music download offering.

The addition of the BMG Japan catalog brings top J-POP and international artists to the iTunes Store beginning today, including Alicia Keys, Avril Lavigne, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Kasabian, Outkast, Pink, Seamo, Suga Shikao, Sukima Switch, Usher and more.

The iTunes Store in Japan now features a catalogue of more than 2 million songs, 3500 music videos, Disney and Pixar short films, 65,000 podcasts and 16,000 audiobooks.

BMG Japan is the wholly owned music entertainment company operated by SONY BMG Music Entertainment within the Japanese market and its labels include Arista, J Records, RCA and Zomba.