  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple sues Creative over patent dispute

|

Apple and Creative are taking their differences out in court.

Reports say that Apple has brought its second counter-suit against its number one competitor in the MP3 player market for patent infringement.

Creative stand accused of infringing at least three of Apple's patents: one for data display on a computer; one for editing data on a portable media device; and the last for creating icons to organise files on a computer.

Creative started the legal wrangling between the two companies by seeking an injunction and increased damages for alleged violations of its patent on its Zen music players. It also wants the court to prohibit Apple from selling, marketing or importing iPods in the US.

In response, Apple counter-sued that Creative had infringed four of its patents.

The first counter-suit was brought in the state of Wisconsin, but the latest on was filed in Texarkana, Texas, where many patent cases are heard in the US because research has shown that the juries tend to favour patent holders.

PopularIn Apps
  1. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  2. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  3. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  1. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  2. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
  3. New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere
  4. Sick of Alexa's voice? Amazon now allows skills to use different voices
  5. How to download a copy of all the data Apple collects on you

Comments