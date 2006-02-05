  1. Home
Apple discontinues 17-inch G5 iMac

Apple is reported to have killed off its 17 inch version of the G5 iMac model in the US and the UK to make way for the newer models launched last month.

Although users will still be able to buy a 20 inch version of the G5 iMac on the Apple store at a discounted of just under £200 - £1049.00 compared to £1229.00, those looking to get the smaller screen size will have to look elsewhere.

The move shows that Apple is keen to phase out its now older models with the older chip quickly.

According to gadget website engadget.com in America “It is still available from some resellers, which have begun slashing prices to clear inventory”.

Earlier this week Apple reduced the price of its 20 inch version by £150 in the UK and $200 in America.

