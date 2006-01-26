  Apple launches iTunes U in America

Apple has launched a new service in America that sees it team up with universities and education establishments to offer lectures to its iTunes Music Store customers.

The new service called iTunes U (the U standing for University) is a free, hosted service for colleges and universities that provides easy access to educational content, including lectures and interviews 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Through iTunes U, users can download content to their Macs or PCs regardless of their location in the US. They can then listen to and view content on their Mac or PC or transfer that content to iPod for listening or viewing on the go.

Pocket-lint asked Apple in the UK whether a similar service would be launching in the UK taking advantage of our huge academic wealth of universities and institutions. Unfortunately Apple told us that it had “no information on future products”.

We will keep you posted.