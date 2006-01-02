  Apple's Ive gets CBE in New Year's Honours List

Apple's chief designer responsible for the iconic iPod and iMac design, Johnathan Ive, has been named in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

The London-born Ive, 38, has been awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Mr Ive joined Apple in 1992, and his first breakthrough came in 1998 with the original iMac, a colourful take on the boring beige computers of the time.

But his main success has been the design of the Apple's MP3 player the iPod, which commands over 80% of the market. Last year Apple sold over 22.3 million units with fans including the Queen and President Bush.

According to Wikipedia, King George V founded the Order to fill gaps in the British honours system wishing to honour the many thousands of people who served in numerous non-combatant capacities during the First World War. Originally, the Order included only one division; soon after its foundation, in 1918, it was formally divided into Military and Civil Divisions.