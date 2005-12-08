Apple sells 1 million iTunes tracks in Europe
European Apple iTunes customers have bought over 1 million tracks from the Apple iTunes Music Download store since the launch of all of Apple's 17 stores across Europe.
The computer company from California announced that the 1 millionth song downloaded by Ken Reist from Steenokkerzeel near Brussels. He decided to download the Mozart album "The Magic Flute".
For his precision timing, Mr Reist won a 17-inch iMac G5, a 30GB iPod, 10,000-song Gift Card to fill it and two tickets to see Robbie Williams live in concert on his 2006 tour.
Apple allowed music fans to enter the competition by downloading a song from iTunes or by sending an email to the site.
The company ran a similar competition for its American download store earlier in the year.
The country stores included in the sales were UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Meanwhile The total number of songs available through the UK version of the iTunes Music Store has passed two million.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments