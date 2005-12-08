Apple sells 1 million iTunes tracks in Europe

European Apple iTunes customers have bought over 1 million tracks from the Apple iTunes Music Download store since the launch of all of Apple's 17 stores across Europe.

The computer company from California announced that the 1 millionth song downloaded by Ken Reist from Steenokkerzeel near Brussels. He decided to download the Mozart album "The Magic Flute".

For his precision timing, Mr Reist won a 17-inch iMac G5, a 30GB iPod, 10,000-song Gift Card to fill it and two tickets to see Robbie Williams live in concert on his 2006 tour.

Apple allowed music fans to enter the competition by downloading a song from iTunes or by sending an email to the site.

The company ran a similar competition for its American download store earlier in the year.

The country stores included in the sales were UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Meanwhile The total number of songs available through the UK version of the iTunes Music Store has passed two million.