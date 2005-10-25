  Australia finally gets iTunes music store

Two and a half years after the launch of the first iTunes store in America, Australians woke up this morning to their first taste of the iTunes Music Store.

Australians who log on to the service will get access to over one million songs from major and independent record labels and over 1,000 music videos.

Tracks are priced at A$1.69 per song, A$3.39 per video and with most albums at A$16.99.

“We're thrilled to bring the revolutionary iTunes Music Store to Australia”, said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of iTunes.

However, not everyone has wanted to play. Music label Sony BMG has withheld its music catalogue from the Apple store. That means acts such as Pete Murray, Alex Lloyd, Franz Ferdinand, Rogue Traders and Australian Idol artists Anthony Callea and Shannon Noll will not be available.

Music fans in Australia also have the option to use iTunes Music Cards for cash purchases on the iTunes Music Store. iTunes Music Cards are available at Coles Myer as well as through the Apple Store.

iTunes Music Cards will be sold in A$20, A$50 and A$100 denominations and are available through Myer, Megamart, BI-LO, Coles Supermarkets, Pick ‘n ‘Pay Hypermarket, Kmart, Target, Coles Express, Officeworks and Harris Technology. Prices include GST.