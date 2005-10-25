  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Australia finally gets iTunes music store

|
  Australia finally gets iTunes music store
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to know
iOS 12: New features, release date, and everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Two and a half years after the launch of the first iTunes store in America, Australians woke up this morning to their first taste of the iTunes Music Store.

Australians who log on to the service will get access to over one million songs from major and independent record labels and over 1,000 music videos.

Tracks are priced at A$1.69 per song, A$3.39 per video and with most albums at A$16.99.

“We're thrilled to bring the revolutionary iTunes Music Store to Australia”, said Eddy Cue, Apple's vice president of iTunes.

However, not everyone has wanted to play. Music label Sony BMG has withheld its music catalogue from the Apple store. That means acts such as Pete Murray, Alex Lloyd, Franz Ferdinand, Rogue Traders and Australian Idol artists Anthony Callea and Shannon Noll will not be available.

Music fans in Australia also have the option to use iTunes Music Cards for cash purchases on the iTunes Music Store. iTunes Music Cards are available at Coles Myer as well as through the Apple Store.

iTunes Music Cards will be sold in A$20, A$50 and A$100 denominations and are available through Myer, Megamart, BI-LO, Coles Supermarkets, Pick ‘n ‘Pay Hypermarket, Kmart, Target, Coles Express, Officeworks and Harris Technology. Prices include GST.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  2. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  3. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  4. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  5. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  1. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  2. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  3. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
  4. Apple Music web player can now stream full songs for subscribers
  5. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
Comments