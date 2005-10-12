  1. Home
  Apps
  App news
  Apple app news

Apple updates iTunes to version 6 and adds TV show downloads

Apple also used the event to announce iTunes 6 with support for television shows. The company has brokered a deal with ABC in America to offer 5 TV shows in the States.

The new iTunes will also offer 2,000 music videos and six short films from Pixar Animation Studios for just $1.99 each in the US and a huge £1.89 in the UK. The downloading of TV shows however will only be available to US customers.

“We're doing for video what we've done for music — we're making it easy and affordable to purchase and download, play on your computer, and take with you on your iPod”, said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. “Right out of the gate we're offering 2,000 music videos, Pixar's short films and hit primetime TV shows like ‘Desperate Housewives' and ‘Lost'”.

Speaking to an Apple representive in the UK, they believed it was a rights issue for the single country launch and really only suggesting what was to come. They also expected other countries to follow in the same way Apple rolls out the launch of the iTunes store with Music.

New features in iTunes 6 include expanded online gift options which now allow customers to give specific songs, albums, music videos or their own iTunes playlists to anyone with an email address, a public beta of new “Just for You” personalized music recommendations and the debut of online customer reviews. Now more than 10 million iTunes music fans can read other customers' reviews, post their own and rate their usefulness.

iTunes 6 for Mac and Windows includes the iTunes Music Store and is available as a free download immediately from www.apple.com/itunes.

