  Apple launches iTMS Japan

Apple has tackled the last big music market today with the launch of its Apple iTunes Music Store in Japan.

The company said the long-anticipated Japan version of iTunes would charge 150 yen (75p) each for 90 percent of its songs and 200 yen for the other 10 percent, undercutting some existing players such as Sony's Mora online download service, which charges 210 yen per song.

Apple said more than 15 Japanese companies including Avex Group Holdings Inc. would provide content for the iTunes store, which will have over 1 million songs.

The iTunes Music Store in Japan debuts with local favorites including iTunes Originals from Globe and Ulfuls, exclusives from Def Tech, Crazy Ken Band, Chara, Little Creatures, Chie Ayado and The Complete B'z digital box set. Apple is also promising over 10,000 audiobooks, including works by Japanese authors.