Cohen fights back in iTunes.co.uk battle

UK internet man Ben Cohen has decided to take his battle over the itunes.co.uk domain name to the High Court in the UK following Nominet's ruling earlier in the month that the domain name should be handed over to Apple.



Cohen is stating that the decision by Nominet is biased towards big businesses and is hoping that a High Court decision will go in his favour. If it does it would have serious repercussions on what and how you determine a web site domain name.

In the original decision Nominet, the UK internet registry, thought that Mr Cohen had made an "abusive registration" and ruled that the domain name should be transferred to Apple.



Mr Cohen claims he was unaware that Apple Computer had applied for a trademark for the name "iTunes" on October 27, 2000. Mr Cohen registered the domain name on November 7 that year.