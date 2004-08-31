  1. Home
Apple announces new iMac G5 at Apple Expo Paris

Apple has annouced a new iMac G5 at the Apple Expo in Paris today. The new futuristic iMac G5 will come in 17 and 20in widescreen models. The entire computer, including a G5-based logic board, slot-loading optical drive, hard drive, speakers, and even the power supply, also dwells inside the super thin display. Prices will start at £919

It seems once again that the rumours flying around the internet of what the new iMac would look like are all wrong and rather than a pyramid base or detactable screen, Apple has opted for an all in one unit based around the display

Users will be able to choose a 1.6 or 1.8GHz G5 processor while also having the option of a slot-loading SuperDrive or Combo drive.

The two-inch thick iMac G5 will include two FireWire 400 ports; three USB 2.0 ports, two USB 1.1 ports (on keyboard); VGA output2; S-video and composite video output2

The iMac will come AirPort Extreme as standard, however those wanting Bluetooth connectivity will be able to upgrade. The unit will also house a NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200 Ultra with 64MB DDR SDRAM with AGP 8X support.

The keyboard and mouse will be wireless as standard.

