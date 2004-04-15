Good week, Bad week for Apple

Apple has tripled its profits thanks to the iPod. Second quarter results totaling $46m was up more than 300% from the $14m it achieved for the same period last year.

Also ahead of expectations, Apple's overall revenue increased to £1.91bn. Reports also suggest that over 800,000 iPods were sold in the second quarter that ended on the 27 March, a 909% rise on a year earlier.

But it's not all-good news. Symantec, the creators of Norton Systemworks and Norton Utilities has announced that they will stop creating Mac versions of the software. Norton claims that it will remain committed to full 10.3 compatibility and continue production on

other titles such as Norton AntiVirus and Norton Internet Security.

Apple has also announced a new eMac featuring a 1.25GHz PowerPC G4 processor and 333MHz DDR memory, the new eMac will start at just £549. The SuperDrive equipped eMac, which can now burn DVDs at 8x speed, starts at £699.