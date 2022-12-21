Apple TV may finally be coming to Android

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's had a way for some Android users to access its Apple TV platform on their phones via browsers for a while now, but it's long failed to provide a proper app for the platform.
That seems like it might finally change, though, after a prominent leaker with a solid track record indicated that Apple is planning a standalone app at last.
There's no timeline here from ShrimpApplePro, but that's no surprise - Apple's been playing the long game on this one for a while.
exclusive— ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) December 20, 2022
Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.
Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too.
With Apple TV+ becoming more and more a part of Apple's long-term planning, though, it makes sense to finally give a proper way for users to access its programming even if they're not iPhone or iPad users.
There has been an Apple TV app on Android TV for a while, after all, so it's not as if the entire concept of an app outside the Apple ecosystem is still anathema.
With Apple TV also already available on gaming consoles and a range of smart TVs among other devices, here's hoping this signals that Android devices are finally coming in from the cold.