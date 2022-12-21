Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Apple app news

Apple TV may finally be coming to Android

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Apple / Pocket-lint Apple TV may finally be coming to Android
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's had a way for some Android users to access its Apple TV platform on their phones via browsers for a while now, but it's long failed to provide a proper app for the platform.

That seems like it might finally change, though, after a prominent leaker with a solid track record indicated that Apple is planning a standalone app at last.

There's no timeline here from ShrimpApplePro, but that's no surprise - Apple's been playing the long game on this one for a while.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe
Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

With Apple TV+ becoming more and more a part of Apple's long-term planning, though, it makes sense to finally give a proper way for users to access its programming even if they're not iPhone or iPad users.

There has been an Apple TV app on Android TV for a while, after all, so it's not as if the entire concept of an app outside the Apple ecosystem is still anathema.

With Apple TV also already available on gaming consoles and a range of smart TVs among other devices, here's hoping this signals that Android devices are finally coming in from the cold.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Sections Apple Google Apps