(Pocket-lint) - Apple's music streaming app, Apple Music, will receive an over-the-air update in December that introduces a karaoke-like feature. Called Apple Music Sing, it lets you play a song and see lyrics in real-time as the song plays and even adjust the voice levels so you can perform. Keep in mind Spotify rolled out a karaoke feature last June. But it's more of a gaming experience that records your voice and rates your performance. Here is everything you need to know about Apple Music Sing.

What is Apple Music Sing?

Apple Music has expanded its lyrics experience with a new karaoke-like feature, called Apple Music Sing, which allows subscribers to easily sing along to tens of millions of songs. There are two components to Apple Music Sing: Adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. Apple said you can "sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog", all while seeing "multiple lyric views" that can help "take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more".

How to use Apple Music Sing

Apple Music Sing will be available later this month to Apple Music subscribers worldwide. To see if it's available for you now, open the latest version of the Apple Music app and choose a song to play. As the song plays, you'll see a lyrics button in the bottom navigation bar (it's a quote symbol in a chat bubble). Tap it to see real-time lyrics.

You can sing along to the song with animated lyrics that dance to the rhythm of the vocals. Apple said vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for to follow, while multiple vocalists show on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easier to sing. If you want to adjust the vocal levels of the song, just press on a lyric and you'll see the volume slider (depicted above - it has a mic symbol with stars). Move the slider down to fade out the vocals.

Which devices support Apple Music Sing?

You can use the Apple Music Sing feature in the Apple Music app on iPhone (iPhone 11 and later), iPad (such as last year's 9th-generation model), and the latest Apple TV 4K. Android devices support real-time lyrics, but won't let you adjust vocal levels.

Do all songs work with Apple Music Sing?

No, but Apple said the feature will be available worldwide for "tens of millions" of tracks. Apple also plans to share more than 50 playlists with songs "optimised" for the Apple Music Sing feature. It didn't provide a release date but one can assume they'll arrive in December alongside Apple Music Sing.

Do you need a subscription to use Sing?

Apple Music Sing is exclusive to Apple Music subscribers. For more about Apple Music and how much subscription costs, see Pocket-lint's separate guide.

When will Apple Music Sing be available?

Apple Music Sing will be available worldwide sometime in December 2022.

Check out Apple's blog post about Apple Music Sing for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.