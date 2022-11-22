UK looks into Apple, Google over their grip on apps & web browsers

(Pocket-lint) - Apple and Google are both being investigated by the UK over whether they wield too much control over apps and mobile web browsing.

Apple in particular has found itself to be on the receiving end of unwanted attention with regard to the way it requires all iPhone and iPad apps to be downloaded via its App Store. Now it's on the dog house again, this time over the way it prevents cloud gaming providers from making apps available. There is also an investigation into Apple and Google over the control the pair have over the mobile web browsers phone users have access to.

The investigation comes after an initial consultation that asked for comments on the situation, with there being "substantial support for a fuller investigation into the way that Apple and Google dominate the mobile browser market and how Apple restricts cloud gaming through its App Store".

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In announcing the investigation, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that "web developers have complained that Apple’s restrictions, combined with suggested underinvestment in its browser technology". Cloud gaming companies have also reportedly complained that Apple is "holding back innovation, and adding unnecessary costs" by preventing their apps from being made available to users.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

With no cloud gaming apps allowed in the App Store, services like Xbox Cloud Gaming have to run via a website instead. Both Apple and Google say that any restrictions they have in place are there to protect their users.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.