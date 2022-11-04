(Pocket-lint) - Autocorrect on the iPhone is cool sometimes. Other times, it can be a total pain in the... well, let's just say you might want to turn it off. When that happens, just know it's easy and can be done in less than five seconds. All you have to do is dive into the Settings app. Here is everything you need to know.

What is autocorrect on iPhone?

Autocorrect is technically called "Auto-Correction". According to Apple, this software feature uses your keyboard dictionary to spellcheck words as you type. It aims to automatically correct misspelled words for you. To use it, just type in a text field on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

How to turn off 'Auto-Correction' on your iPhone

Make sure you are running the latest version of iOS on your iPhone. The steps below also work on the iPad and iPod Touch.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Open the Settings app. Tap General > Keyboard. Turn off Auto-Correction. By default, Auto-Correction is on.

Is autocorrect different from predictive text?

Yes. Apple's "Auto-Correction" feature is separate from its "predictive text" feature. With predictive text, you can write and complete entire sentences with just a few taps.

As you type, you will see choices for words and phrases you're most likely to tap next. Apple said its software serves up text recommendations based on your past conversations, writing style, and even websites you visit in Safari. To turn predictive text off or on, go to Settings > General > Keyboard, and turn Predictive off.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Want to know more?

Check out Apple's support page for more details.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.