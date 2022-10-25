(Pocket-lint) - Apple released a round of software updates that included a price hike for Apple Music and Apple TV+ (and subsequently, Apple One).

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has raised the prices of Apple Music to $11 per month for individual plans (up from $10) in the US. Or you can get it for $109 per year. The Family plan of Apple Music now costs $17 per month, up from $15. As for Apple TV+, the price has increased from $5 per month to $7. The yearly cost is jumping from $50 per year to $69. Naturally, Apple's One bundles are also going up in price. You pay $17 per month for an Individual plan, up from $15. Family users now pay $23 per month instead of $20.

Premier customers pay $33 per month, rather than $30. You can see now the full breakdown of the new pricing tiers at Apple's website.

In a statement, Apple said the Apple Music price changes are "due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more". The company also explained that Apple TV+ debuted three years ago at "a very low price" because it started with "just a few shows and movies". Apple has since grown the service and won the best picture award at the Oscars this year for the movie CODA.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.