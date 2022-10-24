(Pocket-lint) - Apple announced Fitness+ back in 2020, but when it first arrived you needed an Apple Watch to be able to use it. That's not the case anymore though, with those that have an iPhone now being able to make use of the subscription fitness app, even if they don't have an Apple Watch.

Those that have an Apple Watch will still be able to see real-time metrics on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV for a more detailed view, but if you only have an iPhone, you'll be able to use Fitness+ and it will contribute to your Move ring, which you will see in the Fitness app on your iPhone.

Alongside expanding the Fitness+ subscription service to iPhone users, a number of new features are coming to the platform, including a Taylor Swift Artist Spotlight series that features songs from her album Midnights.

There are also three new Collections being launched, comprising Totally '80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge and the Time to Walk workouts have some new guests, including Hannah Waddingham, Meghan Trainor, and Eileen M. Collins.

A workout program called Yoga for Every Runner is also being launched, featuring ultramarathon athlete Scott Jurek and Fitness+ Yoga trainer Jessica Skye so there's plenty going on.

Apple Fitness+ costs £9.99 a month or £79.99 a year if you are in the UK, and $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the US. You will get three months of the service free with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV though. It is also included in the Apple One Premier plan and it is available in 21 countries.

You'll need to be running iOS 16.1 on an iPhone 8 or later to get the latest features. Open the Fitness app on your iPhone and tap on the Fitness+ tab at the bottom in the centre to access Fitness+ content.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.