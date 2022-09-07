(Pocket-lint) - Apple will soon make its Fitness+ service available to all owners of an iPhone, regardless of whether or not they also use an Apple Watch.

Currently, it is restricted to Apple Watch wearers to track workouts and activities, but Apple plans an update for release this fall that enables all iPhone users across 21 countries to subscribe and join in.

The entire service will be available, which includes more than 3,000 studio-style classes and meditations.

Fitness+ will also be fully integrated with the Fitness app that's coming with iOS 16.

It will be available to stream through iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple also announced that there will be new episodes of Time to Walk launching on 12 September. The audio experience for Apple Watch is designed to encourage users to walk more often and has featured more than 58 prominent guests over the last couple of years.

New guests to feature on the service soon include actress Regina Hall (Scary Movie), Paralympic medallist Ade Adepitan, and Meghan Trainor, the award-winning singer behind the huge hit, "All About That Bass".

New episodes will also be added to Time to Run, Apple's audio running experience for Watch.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month in the US, £9.99 in the UK, and €9.99 in Central Europe.

There are bundle deals and other plans available which you can read about here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.