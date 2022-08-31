How to quickly start a voice recording on your iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Let's say you're in a situation where you want to be able to quickly record a voice note on your iPhone. Maybe you're a journalist in an interview. Or a student in a class. Whatever the reason may be, you don't want a clunky process, and you want it to be quick and easy. We got you. Here is the fastest way to start recording a voice note.

In Step 1 below, there is a little setup required before you can quickly start voice recording on an iPhone. It's a one-time thing, and once it's done, you can skip to Step 2. In other words, setup isn't required every time.

You won't have to do this every time, but in order to record a voice note on your phone, you'll need an app that offers an audio recording feature. While Apple’s App Store is filled with third-party voice note apps, Apple’s built-in Voice Memos app is very user-friendly. It comes built-in and is totally free to use. If you deleted it for whatever reason, you can reinstall it from the Apple App Store at no cost.

Again, you won't have to do this every time, but if you add the Voice Memos app to your Control Centre, you'll be able to quickly access it there every day going forward. Control Centre gives you instant access to the things you do the most. You can use Control Centre to quickly take a picture, turn on Wi-Fi, or, in this situation, quickly start an audio recording.

To add the Voice Memos app, dive into Settings:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to Control Centre and select it. On the Control Centre pane, find Voice Memos and tap the green + button to add it. Drag and drop Voice Memos in the 'Included Controls' area to specify where you want it to appear.

Now that you've added the Voice Memos app to your Control Centre, any time you want to create a voice note, you can do so within three taps on your iPhone.

When your iPhone is open and unlocked, swipe down from the top right of your screen. This opens Control Centre. Look for the Voice Memos icon (waveform symbol). Tap it to select. Hit the big red record button to start recording your voice note. Tap the stop button (block symbol) to stop recording your voice note. You will then see it listed in the All Recordings pane. Press play to hear it back.

Or, tap the ... symbol in the corner to edit or share the recording.

And that's it! You recorded a voice note in no time at all. Your welcome.

Check out Apple's support hub for Voice Memos to learn more about the app.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.