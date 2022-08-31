(Pocket-lint) - Actor Tom Hanks has launched a trivia game for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users called Hanx 101 Trivia.

Hanx 101 Trivia was developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios and lets you test your knowledge across a variety of categories and game modes.

The game, which launches on Friday 2 September 2022, is narrated by Hanks and features an initial set of some 58,000 questions. Categories include history, science, geography, food, art, business, and technology, and the goal is to become the ultimate trivia master. “Play, learn, compete and become a trivia master with 'Hanx 101 Trivia', created and developed in partnership with actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks,” Apple said, announcing the game.

Hanks is a reported trivia buff and specifically set out to create the new game, which is set to debut exclusively on Apple's Arcade subscription service. (Watch Hanks guest star on Stephen Colbert’s segment "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars." It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer, and director, though he did create a typewriter app in 2014 called Hanx Writer. (He is also a collector of typewriters, having over 250.)

Apple Arcade launched in September 2019 and now includes more than 200 titles, which are available without ads or any in-app purchases. Arcade costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year) in the US. Subscribers can play Hanx 101 Trivia through their Apple Arcade subscription on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV devices. The game lets you play solo, or in competitive head-to-head mode. You can also team up for trivia competitions.

