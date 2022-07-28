(Pocket-lint) - The next major operating system update for the iPhone, iOS 16, will introduce several upgrades to Apple's Messages app, such as the ability to edit iMessages and unsend iMessages.

These features are already available to test in the free public and developer betas of iOS 16. Eventually, hopefully, they will officially launch with the more stable release of iOS 16 due out this autumn. Until then, here is how the new changes in the Messages app work for those of you running the iOS 16 beta. If you want to get the beta now on your iPhone and have a go for yourself, you can learn more about how to install it in Pocket-lint's separate guide.

The ability to unsend iMessages is only available to those running iOS 16, which is currently available as free public or paid developer beta.

While running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Messages app. Find the specific text message you want to unsend. Long-press on the message. Tap Undo Send. You can only do this within two minutes after sending a message. When you tap Undo Send, you'll see a little animation, and then it'll disappear. The person who received the original message will get an alert in the thread that a message was unsent.

Apple warned that, when you try to unsend an iMessage sent to someone running iOS 15 or earlier, they may still be able to see the message. The same goes if the recipient isn't using a device running iOS 16, in fact. You should also keep in mind that anyone you send an iMessage to might accidentally see it before you unsend it - especially if they preview the text message or catch a notification about it.

The ability to edit iMessages is only available to those running iOS 16, which is currently available as free public or paid developer beta.

While running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Messages app. Find the specific text message you want to edit. Long-press on the message. Choose Edit. You can only do this within 15 minutes after sending a message.

You are also limited to five edits only. Type your changes and tap the checkmark. You’ll now see the edited text marked with "Edited" next to the read receipt.

Check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide on iOS 16 for more details about the upcoming operating system update, including when it will officially be available to install and run on your main iPhone.

