(Pocket-lint) - Hydrow, which makes the original Hydrow and the Hydrow Wave rowing machines, supports Apple Health. You just need to connect the two.

Also: How to connect Hydrow, Apple Watch, and Apple Fitness

When you pair Hydrow to Apple Health, Hydrow's iOS app can auto-sync your workouts so that they are available in your Apple Health daily activities. This feature allows you to see all your data in one area (and help close your rings if you use the Apple Watch). Your workout duration as well as your heart rate and calorie data can be shared for all your Hydrow workouts.

You need to connect the Hydrow app to Apple Health. When you open the latest version of Hydrow's iOS app, you’ll be prompted to connect your Hydrow to Apple Health. Once you do that, and then open the Hydrow app after your workout, your data will automatically be shared with Apple Health.

Open the Hydrow app on your phone. Select Profile. Select the Settings gear icon. Select Connections. Next to Connect to Apple Health, select Set Up. Select Allow in the top right. Select Turn On All or toggle on certain data to share. Select OK. Select Done.

Once you complete your Hydrow workout, your workout duration data, heart rate data, and calorie data (if you gave permission during setup) will be sent to Apple Health the next time you open the iOS app. Workouts will be classified as "Rowing" or "Other" in Apple Health.

Read Hydrow's blog post about its integration with Apple Health for more details, or you can check out this Hydrow support page for more specific instructions.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.