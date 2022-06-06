(Pocket-lint) - Apple is bringing new features to the iPhone when it launches iOS 16 later this year, including some significant new options in Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Later, for example, will enable customers to split purchases into four, zero fee payments with no interest - much like the instalment payment features in PayPal and on Amazon's retail sites.

It's not clear yet whether this will be available in the US only initially, or whether it will launch in other regions too, but it definitely sounds like a feature that'll be used a lot.

In addition, Apple announced during WWDC that its Tap to Pay feature will launch in the State later this month.

That allows retail stores to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone. They won't need to have a separate contactless payment machine.

This will be utilised by big and small stores, even market traders. And it'll even accept contactless payment cards.

There are plenty of other new features coming to iOS in the coming months, including new lock screen functionality and the ability to edit and recall messages.

