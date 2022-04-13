New Apple iMovie feature update: What's new in iMovie 3.0?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has updated iMovie, its video editing app, to iMovie 3.0. This software upgrade for iPhone and iPad users introduces new features - including storyboards. Here's what you need to know.

Apple in April 2022 announced a new version of iMovie with features that make it easier than ever to create edited videos on iPhone and iPad.

Below are the major changes you can expect.

Storyboards is a new feature in the iMovie 3.0 software update. It makes it easier to create videos in the iMovie mobile app with pre-built templates.

"Storyboards helps content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates - videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments", Apple said. "Storyboards makes it easy to get started with flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance".

According to the company, iMovie will offer 20 different storyboard templates for various video types "including cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more". The Storyboards feature in the iMovie for iPhone and iPad apps will also offer up shot lists, an "illustrative thumbnail", and recommendations on how to shoot a clip, Apple said in its press release.

In addition to storyboards, the update adds a feature Apple is calling Magic Movie. It can create videos from photos or images.

"For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit", Apple said. "To create a Magic Movie, a user simply selects an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project".

You can rearrange or delete clips with Magic Movie, too.

The iMovie 3.0 update is now available for devices running iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 or later. Apple first announced these features in March.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.