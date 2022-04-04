(Pocket-lint) - Apple Fitness+ has various workout options from core and strength classes to pilates and meditation, but the platform also has a number of programs to help you meet your fitness goals. One of those is a portpartum program, designed to help new mother's get fit after having a baby, no matter what delivery they had.

The program follows on from Apple's Stay Active During Pregnancy program, which has 10 episodes and is designed to help expecting mum's stay active during a healthy pregnancy. The Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby program meanwhile, has seven episodes at launch and it's designed to help you post pregnancy.

Here is how to find and access the Apple Fitness+ postpartum program and what it offers.

As we briefly mentioned, the Apple Fitness+ Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby program has seven episodes. It has been designed for anyone that has recently had a baby and there are different options to suit, no matter what delivery you had, though Apple does advise you speak to your doctor or healthcare provider before you start the program.

The Core workouts within the program are designed to reconnect your core. They will help you rebuild your core and back strength, whilst also working on your pelvic floor. You'll also find upper-body, lower-body and full-body strength workouts, where you can use one light to medium dumbell, or just your bodyweight, depending on where you are at in your fitness journey.

The Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby program also has Mindful Cooldowns that include stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots and meditatoions that focus on themes like self-care and patience.

Each of the seven sessions are 10 minutes long and they are run by Betina.

The Apple Fitness+ programs are found in the Fitness+ app of the Fitness app on iPhone or iPad. Follow the steps below to access the Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby program.

Open the Fitness app on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the Fitness+ tab at the bottom of your screen Scroll down the main Fitness+ home page You'll see Programs once you scroll passed New Workouts, New Meditations and Collections Swipe right to left when you see the Programs tab if you can't see the postpartum program tile Tap on the Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby program tile to see the episode options Tap on the episode you want to do and press 'Let's Go' Or press the "+" and the cloud with the arrow to download the episode

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.