Could Apple Card come to UK after Brit banking buyout?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple could soon introduce its own credit card to the UK. It has acquired British startup Credit Kudos, fuelling speculation that it's a step to bringing Apple Card to regions outside the US.

Credit Kudos is an Account Information Service Provider (AISP) that's effectively a credit scoring agency which checks whether applicants have the means to pay back loans.

A lender - Apple Card, say - contacts an agency when a customer applies for credit in order to assess whether to approve the application. So, buying its own credit check company in the UK is a good sign that Apple is looking to expand the reach of its in-house finance service.

The acquisition was made with little fanfare, although the terms of use for the firm registered in England now list it as being an "Apple subsidiary".

Apple Card launched in the US in 2019, in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard. It comprises a digital credit card that appears in a user's Apple Wallet and a physical card made of titanium.

It is different to rival cards in that it only has the user's name on the front, an etched Apple logo and a chip. There is no bank account or card number. It doesn't even sport an expiry date nor CCV number on the rear.

To read more on Apple Card, check out our feature here: What is Apple Card and how does Apple Card Family work?

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

Writing by Rik Henderson.